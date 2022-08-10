Katvoman short film competes as the only Iranian nominee in FIFAK, Tunesia.

Directed by Hadi Sheibani, Katvoman was selected as the only Iranian film for the Festival International du Film Amateur de Kélibia.

As the public relations consultant reported, Katvoman, Hadi Sheibani's directorial debut, co-produced by Ravinder Dhaka Telefilms, will compete in the international section of the 35th Festival International du Film Amateur de Kélibia in Tunes.

Created in 1964, FIFAK is Africa's oldest film festival and thus the oldest film festival in Tunisia. The 35th edition of the International Amateur Film Festival of Kelibia (FIFAK) will take place on August 13-20, 2022 in Kélibia, after a two-year postponement due to the global corona pandemic. In the international section of the 35th FIFAK, 37 films from 32 countries compete to win Grand Prize: The Golden Falcon. Katvoman is the only Iranian film among its competitors.

Katvoman, the first short film of Hadi Sheibani, had its world premiere at the 20th Molise Cinema Film Festival on August 5, 2022. Hadi Sheibani, a graduate of Asian Film Academy and Iranian Youth Cinema Society, was awarded the AFA scholarship as the only Iranian Fellow at Asian Film Academy 2019. As well as film production experience, his script named Collection of Happiness was selected for pitching at Motion Picture Association - Asia Pacific (Bridge to Hollywood).

Inspired by Catwoman's character, Katvoman's short film is concerned with women's rights, domestic violence, and the MeToo movement. It is written in the logline; Catwoman has got rather weak that she cannot save people anymore.

Katvoman's Cast and Crew:

Written and Directed by: Hadi Sheibani, Produced by: Hadi Sheibani & Ravinder Dhaka Telefilms, Director of Photography: Ebrahim Rajabian, Sound Mixer: Hasan Balali, Edited by: Hadi Sheibani, Sound Designer: Salman Abouzar, Production Manager: Roham Rasouli, Production Coordinator: Mohammad Bakhtiari, Cast: Sepideh Mozaheb, Esmaeil Ghasemi, Amir Ahmad Sadeghzadeh, Voice Artists: Mohammad Tahan, Somaye Saeidi, Acting Coach: Zeinab Hammami, Make-Up Artist: Anahita Mousavi, First Assistant Camera: Ali Emami, Camera Assistants: Mohammad Ghaffari, Amirhossein Shirpour, Kiyan Ghajari, Boom Operator: Saman Kafi, Script Supervisor: Kosar Sadri, Make-Up Assistants: Soraya Sarvari, Hossein Chamanpara, Production Substitute: Nasir Golzadeh, Production Assistants: Alireza Mahmoudi, Saeed Amali, Colorist: Mehran Dousti, VFX: Khashayar Sabaghzadeh, Graphic Designer: Elyas Kazemi, Translator: Navid Jamshidi, Script Consultant: Ahmad Shadkami, Line Producer: Iranian Youth Cinema Society, Public Relations Consultant: Ali Keshavarz

