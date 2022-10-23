Internal Server Error

Warning (2): file_put_contents(/home/ilna/xcms-projects/ilna_ir/project/www-stable/app/tmp/logs/error.log): failed to open stream: Permission denied [CORE/Cake/Log/Engine/FileLog.php, line 142] Code Context $pathname = $this -> _path . $filename ; if (empty( $this -> _config [ 'mask' ])) { return file_put_contents ( $pathname , $output , FILE_APPEND ); $type = 'error' $message = '[MongoConnectionException] Failed to connect to: localhost:27017: Connection refused Stack Trace: #0 /home/ilna/xcms/library/Core/Mongo.php(17): MongoClient->__construct() #1 /home/ilna/xcms/library/Core/Session.php(31): Core_Mongo::getTemporaryDatabase() #2 /home/ilna/xcms-projects/ilna_ir/project/www-stable/app/Config/bootstrap_xcms.php(186): Core_Session->__construct() #3 /home/ilna/xcms-projects/ilna_ir/project/www-stable/app/Config/bootstrap.php(110): require('/home/ilna/xcms...') #4 /home/ilna/xcms/library/Cake/Core/Configure.php(92): include('/home/ilna/xcms...') #5 /home/ilna/xcms/library/Cake/bootstrap.php(175): Configure::bootstrap(true) #6 /home/ilna/xcms-projects/ilna_ir/project/www-stable/app/webroot/index.php(144): include('/home/ilna/xcms...') #7 {main}' $output = '2022-10-23 02:58:28 Error: [MongoConnectionException] Failed to connect to: localhost:27017: Connection refused Stack Trace: #0 /home/ilna/xcms/library/Core/Mongo.php(17): MongoClient->__construct() #1 /home/ilna/xcms/library/Core/Session.php(31): Core_Mongo::getTemporaryDatabase() #2 /home/ilna/xcms-projects/ilna_ir/project/www-stable/app/Config/bootstrap_xcms.php(186): Core_Session->__construct() #3 /home/ilna/xcms-projects/ilna_ir/project/www-stable/app/Config/bootstrap.php(110): require('/home/ilna/xcms...') #4 /home/ilna/xcms/library/Cake/Core/Configure.php(92): include('/home/ilna/xcms...') #5 /home/ilna/xcms/library/Cake/bootstrap.php(175): Configure::bootstrap(true) #6 /home/ilna/xcms-projects/ilna_ir/project/www-stable/app/webroot/index.php(144): include('/home/ilna/xcms...') #7 {main} ' $filename = 'error.log' $pathname = '/home/ilna/xcms-projects/ilna_ir/project/www-stable/app/tmp/logs/error.log' file_put_contents - [internal], line ?? FileLog::write() - CORE/Cake/Log/Engine/FileLog.php, line 142 CakeLog::write() - CORE/Cake/Log/CakeLog.php, line 452 ErrorHandler::_log() - CORE/Cake/Error/ErrorHandler.php, line 178 ErrorHandler::handleException() - CORE/Cake/Error/ErrorHandler.php, line 111 [main] - [internal], line ??

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator, webmaster@www.ilna.ir and inform them of the time the error occurred, and anything you might have done that may have caused the error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.