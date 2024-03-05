Biden has to choose between supporting Netanyahu and election: Expert

"The collapse of the Israeli army from within is basically rooted in the fatigue of the troops and differences between the military commanders and the political authorities of the Zionist regime,” Sadrolhoseini told ILNA.

He noted that the commanders of the Israeli army have announced that they are against the military strategies of the current Israeli cabinet and that all these structures and strategies must be changed.

These differences have now reached the point where Benny Gantz, Israel's former war minister and current member of the war cabinet of this regime, traveled to Washington without coordination with Netanyahu, he added.

The expert noted that in the current situation, Biden has the US presidential election in front of her, and now he has to choose between supporting Netanyahu and the election.

