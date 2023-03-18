A Shorter Way to Great Power: DPRK

-Blooming Flower Buds Under Benevolent Sun

A bud of talent does not open by itself in any society.

In capitalist countries, where selfishness is predominant and everything is measured by money, children cannot realize their dreams without money no matter how gifted they are.

The rising generations in capitalist world cannot be assured of their future, as their future is eclipsed by their position foretold by the commonplace tragic phrases like “refugee children”, “maltreatment of children” or “deathbed words of a child.”

An abandonment of infants has been legalized, so that new-born babies are thrown out on the streets. And the buds of talent of the children fade away hopelessly even before they open. This is the terrible reality of the United States which is trumpeting “human rights” and “civilization.”

In our country, there is a five-year-old girl who surprised the world with her exceptional painting skill.

She has the skill of drawing flower, bamboo, pigeon etc. with a single stroke of brush.

Attracted to her talent, one businessman from a capitalist country asked her if she would be his foster daughter.

The girl, having been brought up taking all the benefits for granted, naively asked back if she can learn at school or go to hospital free of charge in his country. Her simple question made the businessman and other people fall in deep thoughts.

The children’s talents are highly valued and cared to come into full bloom in our country, as they are regarded as kings and queens of the country.

Thanks to the parental love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who pays deep care to bringing up the children to be the happiest in the world, Kyongsang Kindergarten has become renowned as an early-stage music education center that has brought up many world-class music prodigies like Choe Jang Hung, Ma Sin A, Choe Ji Ye and Han Su Ryo.

Underlining the importance of intellectual development of preschool-age children, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the Kindergarten twice a year and took every possible measure for raising prominent musical prodigies in large numbers.

In those days, innovative teaching methods have been developed and actively utilized for raising children with outstanding musical sensibilities into world-class musical prodigies. Those methods include “Sinbigyong/Spectacular View”, an education-support program for children, and “Close Friend”, a new e-textbook of our style for kindergarteners, which meets the trend of modern education, the pedagogical demands and the children’s minds.

At the 24th and 27th International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competitions for Children and Youth held respectively in 2016 and 2019 in Szafarnia, Poland, our children performed a skillful virtuosity and displayed ample artistic emotion, enjoying high praises from the jury. They unanimously said that the young pianists from the DPRK left a deep impression on all of them and what drew their attention is the advanced early-stage music education system in the DPRK – the country that presents such excellent music prodigies every year.

Any good seeds can only bear good fruits when they are planted on fertile land.

Thanks to the benevolent care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who gives top priority to the upbringing of rising generations, many musical prodigies will continue to grow up in the Kyongsang Kindergarten.

-Unbelievable Mysterious Reality

It is said that schoolchildren in the DPRK are enjoying the benefits of extracurricular activities to their hearts’ contents in all children’s palaces and camps which were built splendidly in different parts of the country. Then, do all schoolchildren in the country enjoy the same benefits?

Is it true that the state bears all the costs entirely?

We often witness that foreigners become so much dubious and raise these questions whenever they receive the news that our schoolchildren give full play to their talents thanks to the policy of the universal free education.

No wonder that they have such doubts.

When we look alone at the realities of some Western countries which are alleged to introduce free education advocating “education equality”, it is said that the inequality in distribution of educational resources, irregularities and corruption, acts of racial discrimination are rampant, and qualitative differences between fee-paying and free education are getting ever more serious.

The free education in capitalist countries, which is funded by the governments of relevant provinces and cities, constantly leans towards cutting costs by decreasing teaching staff and the number of classes and lessons with limited resources as an excuse. As a result, it has become a commonplace that the children of ordinary people receive half-baked education in public schools while the children of the rich family receive professional education and extracurricular lessons in well-equipped private schools.

In some Western capitalist countries, it is said that many public school students have only an outline of the already learnt subjects, and nearly 40% of graduates are not good even at their mother tongue, far from the knowledge that is necessary to get jobs. Does such free education bring the children of working people to the bright future or push them to the darkness?

For ordinary working people who must pay all sorts of taxes and maintain their livelihood on a scanty income in capitalist countries where unemployment and poverty are increasing day by day, it is easier said than done to provide their children with the extracurricular education besides the main school courses.

However, in our socialist system, all the children are receiving the same free education without discrimination whether they are children of workers or farmers, and they are growing up as the pillars of the future, conducting the extracurricular activities free of charge according to their desires and aptitudes in children's palaces, children's halls and camps which are built in every nook and cranny of the country. It is only too natural that world people are surprised at this.

Among the countless extracurricular bases, there is also the Songdowon International Children’s Camp which was imposingly built enabling not only our children but also the school children from various countries of the world to come and enjoy camping.

This place only elicits endless admiration as its interior facilities such as bedrooms, restaurants, theatres, all kinds of study rooms and recreation rooms were built at world level, not worse than a top-class hotel, and aquariums, aviary, gymnasiums, outdoor paddling pools, and all sorts of recreation facilities are well matched with distinguishing buildings depicting a sailing ship.

The personages from various countries who visited here expressed their feelings like this:

They would be blessed with lifelong memory if they had visited here once and it is their wish to frolic with the children in such a wonderful place as long as they want. Such impressions let one guess enough the splendidness of this Camp.

The world people might have less knowledge about the fact that this splendid palace of the children was not built by a fund or sponsor like in other countries, but by the state within shortest time under the direct leadership of the leader.

The benevolent father respected Comrade Kim Jong Un personally proposed the reconstruction project of the Songdowon International Children’s Camp and come to the windy reconstruction field even two times. He said there were obstacles and difficulties during the reconstruction but the hardships were fully rewarded; if we undergo hardships for a year, the fatherland will advance for ten years. And he was so satisfied with the reconstruction process.

He also participated in the grand completion ceremony to congratulate the completion of the Camp and attended the sports and cultural festival together with the children all day long and blessed their promising future. Nowhere in the world can be found such a great leader, a benevolent farther of the children.

Every monumental projects completed on this land for the children of ordinary workers is marked with countless unprecedented great and noble legends of love for posterity and love for future.

Then, let us see why the world people do not know well about the reality of our Republic that devotes everything for people and find it difficult to believe it.

That is because the dirty and tricky acts of the anti-DPRK hostile forces make the public blind and deaf. They try to hide the very fact that there is a society where the popular masses are regarded as the most sacred beings by resorting to all possible means to distort the reality of socialist system while vilifying and slandering it.

They have one and only purpose. That is to restrain the growing hopes and aspirations for independence of their own people and to maintain their anti-popular political regime and privileged position.

-Buds Ruthlessly Trampled, Flowers in Full Blossom

When talking about human rights, the priority is always given to the rights of the child.

It is because that this issue is crucial for society, nation and country and humankind as a whole, and that children need special protection of family, society and state due to their mental and physical quality.

Globally however, the rights of child are still subject to a serious challenge.

Recently, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child expressed its grave concern over the fact that a great number of children in the European countries including Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland are suffering from family violence, prostitution and sexual abuse and being discriminated in gaining access to education and public health care.

In Japan, while parents throw their newborns into the garbage can, it becomes a “trend” that children who are supposed to enjoy loving care are dying from cruelties committed by their own parents.

Not long ago, an incident of raping a teenage girl occurred in Britain, prompting outrage throughout the society.

In the United States – a single country in the world which has not acceded to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child – child labor is legally allowed, and over half a million children are forced to work on the farms 72 hours a week on average and live no longer than seven years: the after-effect of the forced labor.

In some places of this planet, such inhuman atrocities as even killing his or her own child are prevalent. By marked contrast in our country however, there are growing number of girl mothers and boy fathers who volunteer to bring up parentless children like their own offspring, and world-startling baby homes and children’s homes have been splendidly built like children’s palaces throughout the country.

Our Republic is highly praised as a country of learning with the introduction of the universal 12-year compulsory education system, and our children are growing up healthily with nothing to envy, receiving all kinds of nourishing foods, even under the difficulties, by the measures taken by the Party and state.

