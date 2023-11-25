IAEA not to request demand beyond safeguard measures: Official

The November meeting of the Board of Governors was held within the past few days, and unlike previous meetings that had a normal agenda, the discussions of the Board of Governors were very different due to the crimes of the Zionist regime, Mohsen Naziri told ILNA.

He noted that many other countries condemned the Zionist regime and explicitly said that these actions are war crimes and genocide.

He also said that all countries welcomed Iran's continued cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

At the same time, there were also demands that the issues of the agency should not be politicized and the issues should be followed up technically, he added.

The IAEA should act within the framework of the countries' rights and not demand anything from the countries beyond the safeguard measures and obligations of the countries under the comprehensive protection agreement, the expert noted.

