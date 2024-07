Golgohar Sirjan Cultural & Sports Club, one of the clubs in Iran's premier football league, for the action of the great and popular Italian club ,Inter Milan ,in bravely expressing historical events and protecting the title of "Always Persian Gulf" in introduction clip of its Iranian striker and rejecting the inappropriate protest of the sponsor ,sincerely thanks this great club . The name ‘Persian Gulf ‘for this blue area is a historical, permanent, documented and undeniable fact. "