اقدام نظامی منجر به محرومیت یا اختلال در دسترسی غیرنظامیان به منابع آب آشامیدنی نقض حقوق بنیادین بشر است

ستاد حقوق بشر جمهوری اسلامی ایران حمله‌های اخیر منتسب به ایالات متحده آمریکا را که منجر به آسیب و تخریب زیرساخت‌های حیاتی تامین و توزیع آب آشامیدنی در برخی مناطق جنوبی کشور، ازجمله شهرستان سیریک، شده است، به‌شدت محکوم می‌کند و این اقدام را نقض آشکار اصول بنیادین حقوق بین‌الملل، حقوق بین‌الملل بشردوستانه و حقوق بشر می‌داند.

تاسیسات آب‌رسانی و زیرساخت‌های مرتبط با تامین نیاز‌های اساسی غیرنظامیان ازجمله اموال و تاسیسات حیاتی محسوب می‌شوند که براساس قواعد مسلم حقوق بین‌الملل باید از هرگونه حمله، تخریب یا آسیب مصون باشند؛هدف قرار دادن یا آسیب رساندن به چنین زیرساخت‌هایی، آثار گسترده و بلندمدتی بر زندگی روزمره شهروندان، سلامت عمومی، بهداشت، امنیت انسانی و کرامت ذاتی افراد برجای می‌گذارد.

دسترسی به آب سالم و کافی از حقوق بنیادین بشر است که در اسناد و استاندارد‌های بین‌المللی حقوق بشر، ازجمله تفسیر‌های معتبر نهاد‌های حقوق بشری سازمان ملل متحد، به‌عنوان پیش‌شرط بهره‌مندی از حق حیات، حق سلامت و حق برخورداری از سطح مناسب زندگی به رسمیت شناخته شده است؛ هرگونه اقدام نظامی که به محرومیت یا اختلال در دسترسی غیرنظامیان به منابع آب آشامیدنی منجر شود، نقض جدی این حقوق بنیادین تلقی می‌شود.

ستاد حقوق بشر جمهوری اسلامی ایران تاکید می‌کند که براساس اصل تفکیک در حقوق بین‌الملل بشردوستانه، طرف‌های درگیر موظف‌اند میان اهداف نظامی و اموال و زیرساخت‌های غیرنظامی تمایز قائل شوند و از هرگونه اقدامی که موجب آسیب به جمعیت غیرنظامی و خدمات ضروری زندگی آنان شود، اجتناب کنند؛ حمله به زیرساخت‌های حیاتی مرتبط با آب، صرف‌نظر از توجیهات ارائه‌شده، مغایر با این اصول بنیادین و ناقض تعهدات بین‌المللی دولت‌ها است.

این ستاد ضمن ابراز نگرانی عمیق نسبت به پیامد‌های انسانی این اقدام برای ساکنان مناطق آسیب‌دیده، به‌ویژه کودکان، سالمندان، بیماران و سایر اقشار آسیب‌پذیر، خواستار توجه فوری نهاد‌های بین‌المللی ذی‌ربط، ازجمله سازوکار‌های حقوق بشری سازمان ملل متحد، به آثار انسانی و حقوق بشری چنین اقدامات غیرقانونی است.

ستاد حقوق بشر جمهوری اسلامی ایران همچنین تاکید می‌کند که دولت ایالات متحده آمریکا در قبال خسارات وارده به زیرساخت‌های غیرنظامی و آثار انسانی ناشی از این اقدامات، مسئولیت بین‌المللی داشته و باید نسبت به جبران خسارات و پاسخگویی در چارچوب قواعد حقوق بین‌الملل اقدام نماید.

جمهوری اسلامی ایران حق خود را برای پیگیری حقوقی و بین‌المللی این موضوع از طریق مجاری ذی‌صلاح محفوظ دانسته و از جامعه جهانی می‌خواهد با محکومیت حملات علیه زیرساخت‌های حیاتی غیرنظامی، از اصول بنیادین حقوق بشر و حقوق بین‌الملل حمایت کند.

متن انگلیسی این بیانیه به شرح زیر است:

*Statement of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran Condemning the Destruction of Drinking Water Supply Infrastructure in the Southern Regions of Iran and the Violation of the Fundamental Right to Safe Water*

The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the recent attacks attributed to the United States of America, which have resulted in damage to and destruction of critical drinking water supply and distribution infrastructure in certain southern regions of the country, including Sirik County. It considers this action to constitute a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights.

Water supply facilities and infrastructure related to the provision of civilians’ basic needs are considered vital property and installations which, under established rules of international law, must be protected against any attack, destruction, or damage. Targeting or damaging such infrastructure has broad and long-term impacts on the daily lives of citizens, public health, sanitation, human security, and the inherent dignity of individuals.

Access to safe and sufficient water is a fundamental human right, which has been recognized in international human rights instruments and standards, including authoritative interpretations by United Nations human rights bodies, as a prerequisite for the enjoyment of the right to life, the right to health, and the right to an adequate standard of living. Any military action that results in deprivation of or disruption to civilians’ access to drinking water resources is regarded as a serious violation of these fundamental rights.

The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that, based on the principle of distinction in international humanitarian law, the parties to the conflict are obliged to distinguish between military objectives and civilian property and infrastructure, and to avoid any action that causes harm to the civilian population and their essential life services. Attacking critical water-related infrastructure, regardless of the justifications provided, is contrary to these fundamental principles and violates the international obligations of states.

The HCHR, while expressing deep concern about the humanitarian consequences of this action for the residents of the affected areas, especially children, the elderly, the sick and other vulnerable groups, calls for the immediate attention of relevant international institutions, including the United Nations human rights mechanisms, to the humanitarian and human rights impacts of such illegal actions.

The HCHR also emphasizes that the United States government has international responsibility for the damage caused to civilian infrastructure and the humanitarian impacts resulting from these actions and must take steps to compensate for the damages and be accountable within the framework of the rules of international law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to pursue this issue legally and internationally through competent channels and calls on the international community to support the fundamental principles of human rights and international law by condemning attacks on vital civilian infrastructure.