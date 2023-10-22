به گزارش ایلنا، متن کامل این نامه در پی می آید:

به نام خدا

عالیجناب پاپ فرانسیس

با سلام و احترام،

وظیفه می‌دانم خاطر مبارک را به ابعاد فزاینده و پیامدهای پایان‌ناپذیر فاجعه بزرگ انسانی در غزه و فلسطین اشغالی جلب کنم:

پدیده هولناک جنایت‌های دائمی و پاکسازی‌های قومی و مذهبی رژیم نژادپرست اسرائیل اکنون از بیمارستان، خانه، مسجد و کلیسا قربانی می‌گیرد و کودک و پیر نمی‌شناسد.

نفْس کشتن انسانهای بی‌گناه که حرمت آن از مبانی و آموزه‌های همه ادیان الهی است؛ اکنون در معادلات قدرت‌های سیاسی نادیده گرفته شده است و آشکارا موقعیت مظلوم و ظالم با حمایت‌های رسمی قدرت‌های بزرگ جهانی از رژیم صهیونیستی جابجا شده است.

در چنین شرایط حاّد و خطیری انتظار می‌رود که همة رهبران ادیان و پیشگامان صلح و همزیستی، گام‌های عملی و جدّی برای توقّف نسل‌کشی و آپارتاید بردارند.

تحقّق اخلاق، عدالت و حقوق بشر، مقدّم بر هر اعتقاد مذهبی است. از شما می‌خواهم که به نام خداوند و به اعتبارآموزه‌های عیسی مسیح(ع) پیامبر عشق و ایثار و محبت، برای خاموش کردن آتش این جنگ نژادپرستانه، ابتکار عمل را به دست گیرید تا همه متدّینان بنا به مسئولیت دینی خود در دفاع از حقوق مظلومان عملاً نقش‌آفرین شوند.

سید حسن خمینی

۲۹/۰۷/۱۴۰۲

***

In the Name of God

To: His Holiness, Pope Francis

Apostolic Palace / ۰۰۱۲۰ Vatican City

October ۲۱, ۲۰۲۳

Your Holiness,

With the most profound respect, I deem it my duty to draw your kind attention to the expanding dimensions and endless consequences of the gigantic human catastrophe in Gaza and the occupied Palestine:

۱ – The horrific crime of perpetual religious and ethnic cleansing by the racist Israeli regime currently targets its victims indiscriminately from amongst the patients in the hospitals, civilians in their residences as well as in the mosques and churches, without sparing the children and the aged.

۲ – The prohibition of killing of innocent people, respect to whose dignity is among the principles and doctrines of all divine religions, has been neglected in the equations of political powers. Consequently, the place of the oppressed and the oppressor has been changed with the official support that the great global powers lend to the Zionist regime.

At this crucial moment of history, the leaders of all religions as well as the pioneers of peace and peaceful coexistence among peoples are expected to take serious practical steps to help stop genocide and apartheid.

The realization of morality, justice, and human rights has priority over any religious belief. Your Holiness is reverentially requested to take the initiative in the name of God and relying on the teachings of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of love, self-sacrifice, and kindness, to help extinguish the fire of this racist war so that all the faithful people proportional to their religious duties play their roles in defending the rights of the oppressed.

With every best wish.

Most respectfully,

Hassan Khomeini