مرز بین یک عکس معمولی و یک پرتره آتلیه‌ای، فقط یک پرامپت است!

در این مطلب، مجموعه‌ای از پرامپت‌های دقیق و آماده در اختیار شما قرار می‌گیرد که با استفاده از آن‌ها می‌توانید در کوتاه‌ترین زمان ممکن، تصاویر پرتره با کیفیت آتلیه‌ای خلق کنید. کافی‌ست عکس مورد نظر خود را از طریق اکانت chatgpt ارسال کرده و یکی از پرامپت‌ها را کپی کنید؛ همین!

تمام پرامپت‌ها قابل ویرایش هستند؛ به‌راحتی می‌توانید بخش‌هایی را حذف کرده، المان‌هایی را اضافه کنید یا تنظیمات ظاهری تصویر را مطابق سلیقه‌ی خود تغییر دهید.

1- پرامپت عکس پرتره آتلیه‌ای

Create an image

transformation: portrait_angle_change,

source_view: direct_frontal,

target_view: 3/4_angle,

angle_degrees: 45,

style: 1920s_hollywood_glamour,

color_mode: black_and_white,

contrast: high,

lighting: {

type: studio_spot,

effect: chiaroscuro,

highlights: strong_on_one_side,

shadows: deep_on_opposite_side,

reference: george_hurrell_portraits

subject: {

gaze_direction:

slightly_away_from_camera,

preserve: [distinctive_features, facial_expression, identity] technical_details: {

focus: sharp_on_eyes,

skin_texture: smooth_luminous,

finish: silver_gelatin_print_appearance },

mood: timeless_elegant_dramatic,

purpose: showcase_facial_dimension

2- پرامپت عکس آتلیه‌ای

Replace the face of the man in this cinematic portrait with the face of the person in the reference image. Keep the exact same lighting setup, composition, pose, and atmosphere. The man is sitting on a dark leather armchair in a dimly lit room with dramatic chiaroscuro lighting. The light source comes from the left side, casting a warm orange glow across the left side of the face and body, while the right side fades into soft shadows. His expression is calm, slightly mysterious, with eyes looking directly at the camera.

His pose is relaxed yet confident: one hand resting on the armrest, the other hand lightly touching his chin. He is wearing a slightly unbuttoned white dress shirt and grey trousers. Legs are crossed.

The camera angle is straight-on (eye-level), not from above or below, capturing his upper body and face clearly. Keep the overall tone moody and cinematic.

Replace the original face with the person in the reference image, keeping the new skin tone and facial structure realistic and well-blended with the lighting and shadow of the scene. Ensure the facial features are integrated naturally into the scene’s lighting direction and contrast.

هر چقدر هم عکس‌تان ساده باشد، با این پرامپت های ساخت عکس پروفایل، می‌توانید آن را به یک پرتره‌ی خاص و حرفه‌ای تبدیل کنید.

3- پرامپت ساخت عکس پرتره آتلیه‌ای

“Replace the face in the reference image with the face of the person from the provided photo. The final image must preserve the exact facial features, structure, hairstyle, and expression of the person in the provided image, with high fidelity and realism. Match the pose and angle to a top-down (nearly 90-degree) perspective. The subject is reclining on a textured cushioned armchair, wearing a sleeveless black shirt. The lighting is soft and diffused, producing subtle shadows along the neck and jawline. The body is slightly rotated, and the face is directed upward toward the camera. No hands or arms should be prominently visible in the frame. The final image must retain a high-contrast black and white style, realistic textures, and a calm, confident atmosphere.”

4- پرامپت ساخت عکس آتلیه‌ای

Create an image

Studio background. A highly stylized portrait of image with sharp features, flawless fair skin well fitted all-black suites with a black shirts, and black pants, small gold chain at naki, and black sunglasses and small black watches slightly.

Unbuttoned at top, Against a bold red gradient background confidently. high-detail, editorial photography style 4k. Resolution, symmetrical composition minimal background elements 9:16 Ratio

آیا میتوان بدون رفتن آتلیه با هوش مصنوعی عکس آتلیه ای گرفت؟

در نهایت، آنچه خواندید، مجموعه‌ای منتخب از بهترین پرامپت ساخت عکس‌، با کیفیتی کم‌نظیر بود، پرامپت‌هایی که می‌توانید به‌دلخواه آن‌ها را ویرایش، شخصی‌سازی و متناسب با سلیقه‌ خود تنظیم کنید.

اکنون، با در اختیار داشتن یک اکانت چت جی پی تی، تنها چند کلیک تا ساخت عکس آتلیه‌ای و حرفه‌ای فاصله دارید.

اگر آماده‌اید که تجربه‌ای متفاوت در تولید تصویر داشته باشید، همین حالا تصویر مورد نظر خود را ارسال کرده و یکی از این پرامپت‌ها را امتحان کنید!

