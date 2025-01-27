پیشتاز صنعت حملونقل دریایی ایران در نمایشگاه بینالمللی قیر و آسفالت حضوری فعال خواهد داشت
اسپاد دریا پایا، بهعنوان بزرگترین شرکت کشتیرانی خصوصی ایران، با رویکردی نوآورانه و چشماندازی جهانی، آماده حضوری پرشکوه در پانزدهمین نمایشگاه بینالمللی قیر و آسفالت است. این رویداد معتبر که از ۱۳ تا ۱۶ بهمنماه در محل دائمی نمایشگاههای بینالمللی تهران برگزار میشود، فرصتی استثنایی برای نمایش توانمندیهای بینظیر این شرکت پیشرو در عرصه حملونقل دریایی فراهم میآورد.
غرفه اسپاد دریا پایا با شعار الهامبخش "INNOVATION IN ACTION"، تجسم عینی پیشرفت و نوآوری در صنعت حملونقل دریایی است. این غرفه با طراحی منحصر به فرد خود، بازدیدکنندگان را در مسیری حرفهای به سوی درک عمیقتر از پیشرفتهترین خدمات حملونقل دریایی هدایت میکند. تیم متخصص اسپاد دریا پایا با حضور در این نمایشگاه، آخرین دستاوردها و فناوریهای نوین در زمینه حمل قیر را به نمایش خواهد گذاشت و آماده معرفی راهکارهای تخصصی متناسب با نیازهای مشتریان است.
حضور قدرتمند اسپاد دریا پایا در این نمایشگاه، نشاندهنده تعهد این شرکت به توسعه صنعت حملونقل دریایی و تقویت جایگاه ایران در بازارهای جهانی است. بازدیدکنندگان میتوانند از نزدیک با سیستمهای پیشرفته مدیریت ناوگان، روشهای نوین حمل قیر و راهکارهای هوشمند در زنجیره تأمین آشنا شوند. این شرکت با تکیه بر تجربهای ارزشمند و دانش فنی گسترده، آماده است تا افقهای جدیدی را در همکاریهای تجاری و صنعتی بگشاید.
محورهای اصلی فعالیت اسپاد دریا پایا در نمایشگاه:
- ارائه خدمات پیشرفته حمل قیر با تمرکز بر ایمنی و کارایی
- معرفی دستاوردها و توانمندیهای شرکت در عرصه حملونقل دریایی
- ایجاد فرصتهای نوین همکاری با شرکتهای تولیدکننده و صادرکننده قیر
- ارائه راهکارهای تخصصی برای بهینهسازی زنجیره تأمین
اسپاد دریا پایا با افتخار از تمامی فعالان صنعت قیر و آسفالت، صاحبان کسبوکار و علاقهمندان به صنعت حملونقل دریایی دعوت میکند تا با حضور در غرفه این شرکت، ضمن آشنایی با خدمات پیشرفته و نوآورانه، در گفتگوهای تخصصی و فرصتهای همکاری شرکت کنند. تیم متخصص ما آماده است تا تجربیات و دانش خود را در اختیار بازدیدکنندگان قرار دهد و به تمامی پرسشهای فنی و تخصصی پاسخ دهد.
منتظر حضور گرم شما در غرفه اسپاد دریا پایا، پیشگام در نوآوری و پیشتاز در خدمترسانی، هستیم.
محل برگزاری: محل دائمی نمایشگاههای بینالمللی تهران
تاریخ: ۱۳ تا ۱۶ بهمن ۱۴۰3
منتظر دیدارتان هستیم!
https://espad-co.com/bitumen-asphalt-exhibition-2025/
Iran's Maritime Transportation Leader Set to Make a Strong Presence at International Bitumen & Asphalt Exhibition
Espad Darya Paya, Iran's largest private shipping company, is preparing for a landmark presence at the 15th International Bitumen & Asphalt Exhibition. The prestigious event, scheduled for February 2-5, 2025, at Tehran International Permanent Fairground, represents a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing maritime transportation solutions.
As a testament to its industry leadership, Espad Darya Paya will showcase its cutting-edge capabilities under the compelling theme "INNOVATION IN ACTION." This strategic participation underscores the company's dedication to revolutionizing maritime transportation, particularly in the specialized field of bitumen shipping.
The company's state-of-the-art exhibition booth has been meticulously designed to offer visitors immersive experience in the future of maritime logistics. Industry professionals and stakeholders will have the unique opportunity to explore firsthand the advanced technologies and innovative solutions that have positioned Espad Darya Paya at the forefront of the maritime transportation sector.
With a proven track record of excellence in maritime services, Espad Darya Paya continues to push the boundaries of innovation in bitumen transportation. The company's participation in this exhibition reflects its unwavering commitment to strengthening Iran's position in global markets while fostering international trade relationships.
Key Focus Areas at the Exhibition:
- Presentation of advanced bitumen transportation services emphasizing safety and efficiency
- Showcase of the company's achievements and capabilities in maritime transportation
- Creation of new partnership opportunities with bitumen producers and exporters
- Introduction of specialized solutions for supply chain optimization
Visitors to Espad Darya Paya's booth will engage with a team of industry experts ready to share insights into the company's comprehensive range of services. This interaction presents an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders to explore potential collaborations and learn about the latest advancements in maritime transportation technology.
The company's innovative approach to maritime logistics, coupled with its extensive experience in the industry, positions it uniquely to address the evolving needs of the global bitumen market. Espad Darya Paya's solutions combine cutting-edge technology with operational excellence, ensuring reliable and efficient transportation services for clients worldwide.
We cordially invite industry professionals, business owners, and maritime transportation enthusiasts to visit Espad Darya Paya's booth. Our team of specialists looks forward to engaging in meaningful discussions about potential partnerships and demonstrating how our advanced services can enhance your business operations.
Join us at the Espad Darya Paya booth, where innovation meets excellence in maritime transportation.
Venue: Tehran International Permanent Fairground
Date: February 2-5, 2025
We look forward to welcoming you!
https://espad-co.com/en/bitumen-asphalt-exhibition-2025/