مراسم تست‌درایو فونیکس FX طی روزهای چهارم و پنجم آبان برگزار شد. روز نخست تست‌درایو فونیکس FX به حضور کارشناسان و اصحاب رسانه در صنعت خودرو کشور اختصاص داشت. یکی از نکات بدیع و جالب توجه در این برنامه، حضور کورش محمدخانی – راننده فرمول 2 – بود که ضمن بررسی میدانی قابلیت‌های این خودرو به تشریح ابعاد برجسته آن پرداخت.

کوروش محمدخانی راننده مسابقات اتومبیلرانی است که از سال ۲۰۰۶ تا به حال در مسابقات فورمولا فورد بریتانیا، فورمولا رنو، فورمولا ۳ و فورمولا ۲ شرکت کرده و نتایج درخشانی نیز به دست آورده است. محمدخانی با کسب چندین برد در مسابقات فورمولا ۳، فورمولا رنو و فورمولا فورد، پس از ورود به آکادمی فورمولا ۱ تیم کیترهام در سال ۲۰۱۴، در آستانه ورود به تمرینات فورمولا ۱ قرار گرفت. این راننده حرفه‌ای با تجربه کسب برد در مسابقات مختلف اتومبیلرانی برون مرزی و حضور در بین ۲۰ راننده جویای نام در سطح جهان و کسب سکو در مسابقات حمایتی فورمولا ۱ هند در سال ۲۰۱۱، یکی از نام‌های شناخته شده در رشته اتومبیلرانی است.

محمدخانی که به تازگی همکاری خود را با برند فونیکس آغاز کرده، طی صحبت‌های خود FX را در قیاس با خودروهای مشابهی که با آنها تجربه رانندگی داشته، نرم‌تر و با ویژگی‌هایی منحصر به فرد توصیف کرد. وی با ذکر مثالی برای تشریح هندلینگ این خودرو از ورود با سرعت 130 کیلومتر بر ساعت به پیچ و ترمز گرفتن اشاره کرد که در امتداد آن اثری از تکان‌های شدید و بیش‌فرمانی احساس نشد. وی افزود، حتی به رغم وزن بیشتر در عقب خودرو، انتقال حرکت در سر پیچ به جای این بخش که به عدم تعادل می‌انجامد، در قسمت جلوی خودرو صورت گرفت که موجب کم‌فرمانی و تعادل بیشتر وسیله نقلیه می‌شود که به خاطر سیستم پایداری پیشرفته در FX است. وی با اشاره به اینکه FX می‌تواند اعتماد و اطمینان مورد نیاز یک راننده را در اختیار او بگذارد، تاکید کرد پیش از این، کمتر چنین حسی را تجربه کرده است.

شایان ذکر است، FX در روز تست‌درایو توانست رکورد شتاب خودروهای مونتاژی در سطح کشور را بشکند. خبرنگاران حوزه خودرو نیز علاوه بر پارامتر شتاب به وجوه مختلفی از این خودرو پرداختند که یکی از مهم‌ترین فاکتورها، «نوآوری» در طراحی این خودرو است. طراحی چشم‌نواز که از نمای بیرونی و فرم آیرودینامیکی خودرو آغاز می‌شود، کابین و فضای ارگونومیک سرنشینان را دربرمی‌گیرد و تا هماهنگی کم‌نظیر موتور و گیربکس امتداد می‌یابد. همچنین، هندلینگ کم‌نظیر که عملکرد هوشمند و به‌موقع سیستم کنترل پایداری و تعلیق مولتی‌لینک عقب، بخش مهمی از آن است، پارامتر دیگری بود که توانست نظر کارشناسان را جلب نماید.

جزئیات بیشتر را می‌توانید از طریق ویدئوی زیر دنبال کنید:

FX on media test drive day

The fastest assembly car in the country, driven by the Formula-2 driver

The Fownix FX test drive ceremony was held on the 26th and 27th of November. The first day of Fownix FX test drive was dedicated to the presence of experts and media members in the country's automobile industry. One of the original and interesting points in this program was the presence of Kourosh Mohammadkhani - Formula 2 driver - who, while examining the capabilities of this car in the field, explained its outstanding dimensions.

Kourosh Mohammadkhani is a racing driver who has participated in British Formula Ford, Formula Renault, Formula 3 and Formula 2 races since 2006 and has achieved brilliant results. Having won several victories in Formula 3, Formula Renault and Formula Ford races, after entering the Formula 1 Academy of the Caterham team in 2014, MohammadKhani was on the verge of entering Formula 1 training. This professional driver with the experience of winning in various overseas car races and being among the 20 name-seeking drivers in the world and winning a podium in the Indian Formula 1 support race in 2011, is one of the well-known names in the field of motor racing.

MohammadKhani, who recently started working with the Fownix brand, described the FX as softer and with unique features compared to similar cars he has driven. Citing an example to explain the handling of this car, he pointed out that it was entering at a speed of 130 km/h, turning and braking, along which there was no sign of strong jolts and oversteer. He added, even in spite of more weight at the rear of the car, the transfer of movement at the beginning of the turn instead of this part, which leads to imbalance, took place in the front part of the car, which causes less steering and more balance of the vehicle, which is due to the advanced stability system in FX. Is. Pointing out that FX can give him the trust and confidence needed by a driver, he emphasized that he has rarely experienced such a feeling before.

It is worth noting that, on the day of the test drive, FX was able to break the acceleration record of assembled cars in the country. Journalists in the field of automobiles also discussed various aspects of this car in addition to the acceleration parameter, and one of the most important factors is "innovation" in the design of this car. The eye-catching design that starts from the exterior and the aerodynamic form of the car, includes the cabin and the ergonomic space of the passengers and extends to the unique coordination of the engine and gearbox. Also, the exceptional handling, which is an important part of the intelligent and timely performance of the stability control system and the rear multilink suspension, was another parameter that could attract the opinion of experts.

You can follow more details through the following video

